Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

