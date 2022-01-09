Commerce Bank Buys 2,073 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $188.99 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

