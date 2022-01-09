Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 126.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.53% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of EPC opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

