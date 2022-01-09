Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,158,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.