Commerce Bank Sells 142 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,542.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,563.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,505.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.