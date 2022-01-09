Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.50. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.