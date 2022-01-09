Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Aviat Networks worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

AVNW stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

