Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.58% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $43.09 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.