Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

