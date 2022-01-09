Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 103 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

