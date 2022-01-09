Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 333,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

