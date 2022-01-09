Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 131.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,771,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $69.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.