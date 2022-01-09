Concord Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 61.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after purchasing an additional 430,821 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

