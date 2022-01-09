Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $99.60 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $107.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

