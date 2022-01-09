Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.