Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

