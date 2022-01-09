Condor Capital Management Acquires 8,336 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 465,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. The company had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

