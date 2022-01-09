Condor Capital Management Has $1.78 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $15.30 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

