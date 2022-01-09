Condor Capital Management Purchases 237 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,823.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,023,000 after buying an additional 133,947 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 8,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $167.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average is $167.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

