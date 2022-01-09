Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($1.57) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNTB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB opened at $4.61 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.