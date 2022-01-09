ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.51

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 1562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

In other news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.