Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.46. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.