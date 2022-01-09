Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $290.00 at Argus

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Argus from $272.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.10.
Shares of STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average of $224.46. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
