Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $290.00 at Argus

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Argus from $272.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.10.

Shares of STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average of $224.46. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

