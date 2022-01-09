Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,813.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $334,794.25 and $1,813.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

