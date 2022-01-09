Contrasting Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) & RH (NYSE:RH)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) and RH (NYSE:RH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arhaus and RH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus N/A N/A N/A RH 18.31% 104.49% 19.86%

This table compares Arhaus and RH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RH $2.85 billion 3.73 $271.82 million $21.47 23.05

RH has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of RH shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of RH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arhaus and RH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 1 8 0 2.89 RH 0 4 10 0 2.71

Arhaus presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.52%. RH has a consensus price target of $714.69, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given RH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RH is more favorable than Arhaus.

Summary

RH beats Arhaus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of January 30, 2021, it operated a total of 68 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 31 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

