Contrasting Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gambling.com Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gambling.com Group
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Gambling.com Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gambling.com Group
|$27.98 million
|11.30
|$15.15 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
|$7.10 million
|21.24
|-$71.29 million
|N/A
|N/A
Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.
Profitability
This table compares Gambling.com Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gambling.com Group
|47.66%
|41.78%
|33.19%
|Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
|-1,822.32%
|-44.42%
|-23.01%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
12.8% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Gambling.com Group beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
