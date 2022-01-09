Contrasting Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quotient Technology and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.47%. Thryv has a consensus price target of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Thryv.

Volatility and Risk

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and Thryv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million 1.56 -$65.38 million ($0.69) -10.65 Thryv $1.11 billion 1.15 $149.22 million $5.99 6.26

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thryv beats Quotient Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

