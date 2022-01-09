Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 5.5%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. 97,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 347,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.70.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.