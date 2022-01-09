Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $26.18. 263,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,216. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

