Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CLABF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

