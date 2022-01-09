CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Gap Down to $196.13

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $196.13, but opened at $192.03. CorVel shares last traded at $192.29, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total transaction of $337,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $993,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,979. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

