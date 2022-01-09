Credit Suisse Group Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $74.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after buying an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after buying an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

