Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after buying an additional 1,255,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 1,153,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

