Credits Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $33,473.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

