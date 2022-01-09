Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.94.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.33 and a 52-week high of C$7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.