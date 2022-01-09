Critical Review: Great Elm Group (GEG) & Its Peers

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ: GEG) is one of 391 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Great Elm Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Elm Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Group Competitors 2520 12789 23656 642 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Great Elm Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Elm Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $60.85 million -$8.08 million -12.76 Great Elm Group Competitors $1.75 billion $335.04 million -31.41

Great Elm Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group’s competitors have a beta of -20.22, suggesting that their average share price is 2,122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89% Great Elm Group Competitors -125.04% -141.45% -5.65%

Summary

Great Elm Group beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

