Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,517 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

