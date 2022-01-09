Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 638,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 492,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Plug Power by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 39.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 826,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 232,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.02.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

