Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $556,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

