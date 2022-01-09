Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $109.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

