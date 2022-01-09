Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $38.59 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

