Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.73

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $5.85. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 2,104 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a 570.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

About Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

