Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Danimer Scientific worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNMR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 208,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 232.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 567,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $383,300 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DNMR opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $757.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

