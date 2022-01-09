David B. Blundin Purchases 20,306 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 20,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $303,980.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVER stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $444.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.16. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.