David B. Blundin Purchases 20,306 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 20,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $303,980.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EVER stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $444.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.16. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $54.96.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
