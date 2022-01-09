David M. Obstler Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.44.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.24.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
