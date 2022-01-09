David M. Obstler Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

