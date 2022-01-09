DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $266.58. 2,244,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.46. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.