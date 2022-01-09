DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,002. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

