DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $11.78 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 238.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,044. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.