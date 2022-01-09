Deeper Network (DPR) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $107.01 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00084039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.56 or 0.07456418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,779.08 or 1.00053553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003246 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

