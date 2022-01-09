DeGate Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $85,428.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,982,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

